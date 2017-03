Bacon & Bourbon Tickets On Sale Now!

click to enlarge

The Flyer's Bacon & Bourbon festival returns for its second year to the Memphis Farmers Market on April 15th.Last year's fest drew roughly 750, and this year's iteration, with an expanded selection of food and drink, is looking to be baconier and bourbonier.Bacon & Bourbon sold out quick last year, so we suggest you get your tickets sooner rather than later. This is for grown folks, 21 and over and will happen rain or shine.