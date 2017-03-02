Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Bacon & Bourbon Tickets On Sale Now!

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 2:52 PM

click to enlarge 13062320_10153696835968737_3289870512755504038_n.jpg

The Flyer's Bacon & Bourbon festival returns for its second year to the Memphis Farmers Market on April 15th.

Last year's fest drew roughly 750, and this year's iteration, with an expanded selection of food and drink, is looking to be baconier and bourbonier.

click to enlarge 13007209_10153696838578737_7579958166865940217_n.jpg
click to enlarge 13012788_10153696830638737_1481747153803976150_n.jpg
Bacon & Bourbon sold out quick last year, so we suggest you get your tickets sooner rather than later.

This is for grown folks, 21 and over and will happen rain or shine.

click to enlarge 12994318_10153696834853737_4592456079279340499_n.jpg
Bacon & Bourbon Tickets

