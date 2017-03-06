Monday, March 6, 2017
Hopdoddy Coming to Overton Square
By Susan Ellis
on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 4:13 PM
Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar
is coming to Overton Square, according to a press release from Loeb Properties.
The restaurant will be in the Yolo space at 6 S. Cooper. Yolo is (was?) set to move down the street.
Here's the release:
Hopdoddy Burger Bar, a nationally-recognized, Austin-born burger + beer joint, will be joining Overton Square in the expanding 3,500 sf space. Extensive renovation and construction will begin in March with the restaurant slated to open this fall.
Hopdoddy grinds their meats in-house daily and offers a wide variety of the freshest available, all-natural proteins like Angus beef, Akaushi beef, chicken and sushi-grade tuna that are stacked between baked-from-scratch buns. Alongside its burgers, Hopdoddy serves hand-cut Kennebec fries, farm fresh salads, and handcrafted milkshakes. Hopdoddy also carries an array of local craft beers on tap, can and bottle as well as a full bar featuring regional spirits, house-made liqueurs and freshly squeezed juices.
Founded in 2010, Hopdoddy now has locations in Texas, Arizona, Colorado and California with additional locations opening in 2017. Hopdoddy has been named one of the “The Best Burgers in America” by Food & Wine, garnered the #1 spot three years in a row by Business Insider’s list of “The 50 best burger joints in America” and named one of the “10 Brands to Watch” by CNBC and MSN.
