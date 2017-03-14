Agavos Cocina & Tequila Opening April 1

click to enlarge

Agavos Cocina & Tequila is all about tequila. I mean, ALL about it.Agavos is set to open April 1st in the site of the old Republic Coffee on Walnut Grove near the library. Alex Rojas, who owns Agavos with his wife Esthela and family members Cesar and Margaret Villalpando, says the inside has been completely renovated to look like a tequila barrel. Republic's old bar was remade to look more like a real bar — and a tequila barrel. Red accents represent the harvest of tequila plants, blue (agave) represents the plant.Then, too, there's Agavos' signature dish, camaron de tequila (shrimp of tequila) and, of course, cocktails aplenty, including margaritas, Palomas (made with cirtrus soda), and Carta Negra (with Coke and lime). Rojas says they'll have between 30 to 40 tequilas on hand.Agavos will serve tamales (an original recipe, says Alex). There are four different salsas and kabobs, plus a burger made from a blend of beef and chorizo sausage topped with bacon, fried jalapenos, and chipotle sauce.Rojas says they picked the spot due to its central location. The restaurant will seat between 85 and 95 and will be open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.