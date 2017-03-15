Now Open: Pasta, Seafood, & Desserts To Go

click to enlarge
Marzina Williams, or Chef Z as she is known, says she's always had an eye for detail. Make that lots of details
She's behind Entrepreneur Builders, which helps entrepreneurs succeed and thrive, and she runs Candyland Enterprises, which covers everything from modeling to events. Williams is also in a partnership with Manna House through her Hope Bracelets, a project that provides hygiene products to those in need.
Williams' latest detail is Pasta, Seafood, & Desserts To Go
, which opened in late February on Overton Park in Midtown in the space that was briefly Jeff Johnson's Green Room concept.
"When I say 'gourmet,' it's actually gourmet," says Williams of her food.
The name describes it all — it is pasta, seafood, and desserts to go. Small portions feed about two; large three to five. Cost ranges from $10 to $45.
Among the offerings: a Cajun-style seafood platter, described as mix of Memphis and New Orleans, that comes with crab legs, shrimp, crawfish and potatoes, corn, and sausage; a build-your-own rigatoni; Philly Cheese potatoes; and four-cheese macaroni, which can be topped with chicken, shrimp, steak, sausage, lobster, or veggies.
Williams says her caramel waffle burger — double burger with cheese and bacon in a waffle topped with caramel sauce — has gone viral.
The desserts are served in mason jars and pans. There's peach cobbler, caramel fudge brownie overload, lemon icebox pie, and butter rolls. Williams is particular proud of her banana pudding, which she says is a millennial version with homemade custard.
If the To-Go part of Pasta, Seafood, & Desserts To Go doesn't clue you in, it's not a sit-down restaurant. But, Williams says, if you give her notice, she's be happy to have you. On Thursdays, she hosts a jazz night featuring local musicians.
Williams hopes to introduce smoothies soon, and she's working on a plan to provide 10 meals per month to the needy through Manna House.