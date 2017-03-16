All About St. Patrick's Day

• At Overton Square
, there's green beer and Jameson at Bar Louie, Irish drink specials at Lafayette's, Irish whisky specials at Local, Shamrock whiskey sours at Babalu, green shakes at Belly Acres, and more.
• eighty3
will have Guinness and cheddar dip, bangers & mash, and corned beef and cabbage sliders.
• While not a St. Patrick's Day event per se, the opening for "Memphis"
by Flyer friend Dwayne Butcher at David Lusk Gallery is very much in the spirit of the day.
Butcher had someone brew up a keg of Irish stout for the opening. but there's a caveat here: To get a taste, you must purchase a $10 glass designed by Butcher. Real truth, those glasses (only 48 available) are destined to be a collectors item ...
The opening is Friday, 6-8 p.m.
• McAlister's Deli
will have free green tea for those customers wearing green and a Reuben spud with corned beef and sauerkraut.
• At Bardog
, there's gonna be potato soup, green PBR (!), Guinness, Jameson, Shepher'd pie, and corned beef sliders.
• Celtic Crossing
is celebrating St. Patrick's Day all weekend. On Friday, $15 will get you in a special party with leprechauns, bagpipers, Irish dancers, green beer, and emerald slushies.
• Did someone say, "Corned beef and cabbage pizza"? Nobody? Well, the folks at Ghost River
say they're going to have it as well as Irish stew, shepherd's pie, and chocolate stout cupcakes on St. Patrick's Day starting at 2 p.m.
They'll also have Magic Car bombs.
Proceeds go to the Wolf River Conservancy.