Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

Thursday, March 16, 2017

All About St. Patrick's Day

Posted By on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 12:52 PM

• At Overton Square, there's green beer and Jameson at Bar Louie, Irish drink specials at Lafayette's, Irish whisky specials at Local, Shamrock whiskey sours at Babalu, green shakes at Belly Acres, and more.

eighty3 will have Guinness and cheddar dip, bangers & mash, and corned beef and cabbage sliders.

• While not a St. Patrick's Day event per se, the opening for "Memphis" by Flyer friend Dwayne Butcher at David Lusk Gallery is very much in the spirit of the day.

Butcher had someone brew up a keg of Irish stout for the opening. but there's a caveat here: To get a taste, you must purchase a $10 glass designed by Butcher. Real truth, those glasses (only 48 available) are destined to be a collectors item ...

click to enlarge img_2139_1_.jpg
The opening is Friday, 6-8 p.m.

McAlister's Deli will have free green tea for those customers wearing green and a Reuben spud with corned beef and sauerkraut.

• At Bardog, there's gonna be potato soup, green PBR (!), Guinness, Jameson, Shepher'd pie, and corned beef sliders.

Celtic Crossing is celebrating St. Patrick's Day all weekend. On Friday, $15 will get you in a special party with leprechauns, bagpipers, Irish dancers, green beer, and emerald slushies.

• Did someone say, "Corned beef and cabbage pizza"? Nobody? Well, the folks at Ghost River say they're going to have it as well as Irish stew, shepherd's pie, and chocolate stout cupcakes on St. Patrick's Day starting at 2 p.m.

They'll also have Magic Car bombs.

Proceeds go to the Wolf River Conservancy.

Tags: ,

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

The Sex Issue 2017

The Sex Issue 2017

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation