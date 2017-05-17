Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Bluefin's New Korean Menu

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 2:07 PM

Bluefin recently added a new Korean menu, and the owner Mr. Woo invited us to check it out. 

There's spicy chicken Korean tacos ...
img_3617.jpg

And Korean beef barbecue ...
img_3614.jpg
We sampled the vegetable dolsot bibimbop ... This dish was stacked with veggies and tofu and served with a hot sauce. The broccoli was nothing less than perfect.
img_3622.jpg
Bluefin also serves beef and chicken bibimbop and dolsot bibimbop (dolsot refers to the stone pot).

We went a bit off script, as well, because, of course, we did ...

Veggie tempura and fried rice ...
img_3624.jpg

I not a huge sweet potato fan, but this fried sweet potato roll is fantastic ...

img_3620.jpg
Here's a pretty salad with grilled tofu. Served with a fine ginger dressing ...
img_3609.jpg

Go try it yourselves and let me know what you think!

