Bluefin's New Korean Menu

Bluefin
recently added a new Korean menu, and the owner Mr. Woo invited us to check it out.
There's spicy chicken Korean tacos ...
And Korean beef barbecue ...
We sampled the vegetable dolsot bibimbop ... This dish was stacked with veggies and tofu and served with a hot sauce. The broccoli was nothing less than perfect.
Bluefin also serves beef and chicken bibimbop and dolsot bibimbop (dolsot refers to the stone pot).
We went a bit off script, as well, because, of course, we did ...
Veggie tempura and fried rice ...
I not a huge sweet potato fan, but this fried sweet potato roll is fantastic ...
Here's a pretty salad with grilled tofu. Served with a fine ginger dressing ...
Go try it yourselves and let me know what you think!