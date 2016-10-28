Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Politics Beat Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 28, 2016

The Justin Timberlake Selfie Affair: A Recounting

All things considered, the way the native son pop star did it is cooler than an "I Voted" sticker.

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 9:30 AM


As most of the Western world knows by now, Justin Timberlake cast an early vote on Monday at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Germantown. And he posted it a selfie of his vote on Instagram with this message: 
click to enlarge The now famous selfie
  • The now famous selfie


“Hey! You! Yeah, YOU! I just flew from LA to Memphis to #rockthevote !!! No excuses, my good people. There could be early voting in your town too. If not, November 8th! Choose to have a voice! If you don't, then we can't HEAR YOU! Get out and VOTE! #excerciseyourrighttovote.”


It didn’t take long for the media at large to take notice. At some point, Adam Ghassemi, a spokesperson for Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett in Nashville, had this to say:

“We’re thrilled Justin can’t stop the feeling when it comes to voting so much that he voted early in person and is promoting voting to his millions of fans. In Tennessee, using electronic devices inside polling locations to take pictures, videos or make calls is not allowed.

“We hope this encourages more people than ever to vote, but Tennesseans should only use their phones inside polling locations for informational purposes to assist while voting, like our free GoVoteTN mobile app. If polling officials discover someone violating this law they will ask the voter to put their phone away.”


As for taking it to native son Timberlake (who hails from the Memphis suburb of Bartlett), Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich seems determined to look the other way.

Technically, what the pop star did is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a 30 day sentence and/or a $50 fine. And someone in the D.A.’s office had issued the following incautious statement: “The Shelby County DA’s Office was made aware of a possible violation of state election law. The matter is under review by the D.A.’s Office.”

But Weirich, who was out of town when the story broke, hastened to put the quietus on that, saying that the statement was issued without her knowledge and adding, "No one in our office is currently investigating this matter nor will we be using our limited resources to do so.

Apparently free of any real possibility of legal retribution, revved-up voting activist Timberlake is entitled, if he chooses, to sing a chorus of “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” And, apropos the message of his Instagram, he certainly got himself heard.


Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

    • Guns to Blast and the Stars and Bars to Fly Again in Bartlett (Politics Beat Blog)

      The "Battle of Bartlett' (sure, you remember that one!) will be commemorated in a reenactment next month, in conjunction with the 150th anniversary of Bartlett's chartering -- for the record, two years after the battle.
      • by Jackson Baker
      • Oct. 20, 2016, 2:01 PM 11

    • The Big River Crossing: A Weekend to Remember (Politics Beat Blog)

      The giant locomotive whistles, the inspiring speeches, the dazzling display of rainbow lighting on the Harahan Bridge at night, and the first treks across the bridge by foot and by bike are all embedded in Memphis history now, as the "Main St. to Main St. Multi-Modal Connector" project came to pass, linking Memphis to West Memphis, and both to the future. (WITH SLIDESHOW AND VIDEO OF BRIDGE LIGHTS)
      • by Jackson Baker
      • Oct. 25, 2016, 8:23 AM 7

Speaking of School Consolidation

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation