Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Politics Beat Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 9, 2016

In Huge Upset, Trump Defeats Clinton

Posted By on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 7:56 AM

click to enlarge The President-elect
  • The President-elect
In what amounts to a greater political upset than the 1948 victory of underdog Harry Truman over Thomas E. Dewey, New York billionaire Donald J. Trump, the Republican nominee for president, defeated the heavily favored Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who had been widely expected to become the nation’s first woman president, a generation after her husband, Bill Clinton, served two terms as the nation’s chief executive.

Instead, it will be Trump, who has never before held political office, who will occupy the white House as the 45th President of the U.S.

Trump’s triumph came via unexpected strength in key states, not only the much-mentioned “battleground states” of Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and Iowa, but in a tier of Midwestern rust-belt states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania — that had been regarded as an impregnable Democratic “blue wall.”

Equally surprising was the fact that Republicans won enough seats to maintain control of the Senate, with 51 seats versus 47 for the Democrats in the Congress that will be sworn in, along with Trump and his vice-presidential running mate Mike Pence in January.

Though the first returns on Tuesday from Florida were ambivalent, auguring a tight contest between Democrat Clinton and Republican Trump, the GOP nominee soon began to pull away finally in the race for that state’s 29 electoral votes. Trump would then be declared the winner in Ohio and North Carolina.

The big surprises would come in the domino-like succession of apparent victories for Trump in Michigan, site of last-minute Hail Mary efforts by Trump, the neighboring Midwestern state of Wisconsin, which had been regarded as safe for the Democratic nominee, and even Minnesota. Contests in such other battleground states as New Hampshire and Arizona also seemed to be going Trump’s way.

It remained to be seen whether Trump or Clinton would end up ahead in the very close national popular vote.

At some point after midnight, Central Standard Time, Clinton reportedly made a concession call to Trump, who responded with a relatively gracious victory speech to his supporters in Trump Tower, his signature building in Manhattan, several blocks from the Javits Center, from which dejected Clinton supporters were even then streaming.

In his speech, Trump said it was "time to bind the wounds of division....and come together as one people." He said the nation owed Clinton, a former First Lady, U.S. Senator, and Secretary of State "gratitude for her years of service." Clinton planned public remarks of her own for Wednesday morning.

Further details to follow.

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

    • Rep. Cohen Calls on FBI Director Comey to Resign (Politics Beat Blog)

      Memphis congressman and Civil Justice ranking member says that FBI Director had "no basis for action" in reopening Clinton email case and that his injecting a volatile issue into the presidential campaign had been "misuse of an official position."
      • by Jackson Baker
      • Oct. 30, 2016, 11:25 PM 94

    • Ryder: Trump Held His Own in “Meanest Debate” (Politics Beat Blog)

      Memphis’ RNC general counsel says GOP nominee did well enough in Sunday-night round to still a Republican rebellion and lay basis for challenging Democrat Hillary Clinton.
      • by Jackson Baker
      • Oct. 10, 2016, 10:03 AM 76

Speaking of School Consolidation

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

  • Rep. Cohen Calls on FBI Director Comey to Resign

    Memphis congressman and Civil Justice ranking member says that FBI Director had "no basis for action" in reopening Clinton email case and that his injecting a volatile issue into the presidential campaign had been "misuse of an official position."
    • by Jackson Baker
    • Oct 30, 2016

  • Ryder: Trump Held His Own in “Meanest Debate”

    Memphis’ RNC general counsel says GOP nominee did well enough in Sunday-night round to still a Republican rebellion and lay basis for challenging Democrat Hillary Clinton.
    • by Jackson Baker
    • Oct 10, 2016
  • More »

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation