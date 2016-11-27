Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Sunday, November 27, 2016

Memphians Dominate Democratic Leadership Positions in State House

Six of 12 positions are filled by local representatives.

Posted By on Sun, Nov 27, 2016 at 3:03 PM

click to enlarge Towns (l), Akbari
  • Towns (l), Akbari

Memphis Democrats loomed large in the assignment of state House of Representatives party leadership positions for the forthcoming 110th session of the General Assembly.

Of the 12 positions voted on by the House Democrats’ caucus in Nashville on Saturday, six will be held by Memphis representatives.
click to enlarge Parkinson (l), Camper
  • Parkinson (l), Camper

The Memphis Democrats and their caucus positions are: Joe Towns, assistant minority leader; Raumesh Akbari, House floor leaders; Antonio Parkinson, caucus vice chair; Karen Camper, caucus treasurer; John DeBerry, leader pro tempore; and Larry Miller, one of three House Democratic members of the legislative joint fiscal committee.

Reelected by the caucus were Craig Fitzhugh of Ripley as House minority leader and Mike Stewart of Nashville as caucus chair.
click to enlarge DeBerry (l), Miller
  • DeBerry (l), Miller


Others elected were JoAnne Favors of Chattanooga, minority whip; Harold Love Jr. of Nashville, caucus secretary; and Johnny Shaw of Bolivar and Brenda Gil more of Nashville, the other two Democratic members of the legislative joint fiscal committee.

There will be 25 Democrats in all in the state House of Representatives.

