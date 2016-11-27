Memphians Dominate Democratic Leadership Positions in State House

click to enlarge Towns (l), Akbari

click to enlarge Parkinson (l), Camper

click to enlarge DeBerry (l), Miller

Memphis Democrats loomed large in the assignment of state House of Representatives party leadership positions for the forthcoming 110th session of the General Assembly.Of the 12 positions voted on by the House Democrats’ caucus in Nashville on Saturday, six will be held by Memphis representatives.The Memphis Democrats and their caucus positions are:, assistant minority leader;, House floor leaders;, caucus vice chair;, caucus treasurer;, leader pro tempore; andr, one of three House Democratic members of the legislative joint fiscal committee.Reelected by the caucus wereof Ripley as House minority leader andt of Nashville as caucus chair.of Nashville, caucus secretary; andof Bolivar andof Nashville, the other two Democratic members of the legislative joint fiscal committee.There will be 25 Democrats in all in the state House of Representatives.