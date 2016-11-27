Memphians Dominate Democratic Leadership Positions in State House

click to enlarge
Memphis Democrats loomed large in the assignment of state House of Representatives party leadership positions for the forthcoming 110th session of the General Assembly.
Of the 12 positions voted on by the House Democrats’ caucus in Nashville on Saturday, six will be held by Memphis representatives.
click to enlarge
The Memphis Democrats and their caucus positions are: Joe Towns
, assistant minority leader; Raumesh Akbari
, House floor leaders; Antonio Parkinson
, caucus vice chair; Karen Camper
, caucus treasurer; John DeBerry
, leader pro tempore; and Larry Mille
r, one of three House Democratic members of the legislative joint fiscal committee.
Reelected by the caucus were Craig Fitzhugh
of Ripley as House minority leader and Mike Stewar
t of Nashville as caucus chair.
click to enlarge
Others elected were JoAnne Favors of Chattanooga, minority whip; Harold Love Jr.
of Nashville, caucus secretary; and Johnny Shaw
of Bolivar and Brenda Gil
more
of Nashville, the other two Democratic members of the legislative joint fiscal committee.
There will be 25 Democrats in all in the state House of Representatives.