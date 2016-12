Rep. Ellison, Frontrunner in DNC Race, to be Honored Here

click to enlarge Rep. Keith Ellison

U.S. Rep.(D-MN), considered by many to be the front-running candidate to become chairman of the Democratic National Committee, will be honored next week at a “welcome reception” here co-sponsored by the Young Democrats of America and the Tennessee Young Democrats.The event will take place at the Bluefin Restaurant, 135 South Main St., on Friday, December 9, at 7 p.m. Initial co-sponsors of the visit (listed in order of their appearance on the official invitation for the affair) are, the Tennessee Democratic Party,, the Shelby County Young Democrats,, andOther co-sponsors will likely be announced subsequently.Ellison was briefly profiled in a Flyer online article of November 13 , which included the audio of a stirring address delivered by the Minnesota Congressman to a mixed Minnesota/Tennessee delegation at this year’s Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.Go here for that article.