Rep. Ellison, Frontrunner in DNC Race, to be Honored Here

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison
(D-MN), considered by many to be the front-running candidate to become chairman of the Democratic National Committee, will be honored next week at a “welcome reception” here co-sponsored by the Young Democrats of America and the Tennessee Young Democrats.
The event will take place at the Bluefin Restaurant, 135 South Main St., on Friday, December 9, at 7 p.m. Initial co-sponsors of the visit (listed in order of their appearance on the official invitation for the affair) are J.W. Gibson
, Chris Anderson
, the Tennessee Democratic Party, A C Wharton
, the Shelby County Young Democrats, Brent Hooks
, Hendrell Remus
, and Vanecia Kimbrow
.
Other co-sponsors will likely be announced subsequently.
Ellison was briefly profiled in a Flyer online article of November 13
, which included the audio of a stirring address delivered by the Minnesota Congressman to a mixed Minnesota/Tennessee delegation at this year’s Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
