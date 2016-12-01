Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, December 1, 2016

Rep. Ellison, Frontrunner in DNC Race, to be Honored Here

Minnesota Congressman's visit, co-sponsored by numerous Democrats and Democratic groups, will occur on Friday, December 9.

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 4:11 PM

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), considered by many to be the front-running candidate to become chairman of the Democratic National Committee, will be honored next week at a “welcome reception” here co-sponsored by the Young Democrats of America and the Tennessee Young Democrats.

The event will take place at the Bluefin Restaurant, 135 South Main St., on Friday, December 9, at 7 p.m. Initial co-sponsors of the visit (listed in order of their appearance on the official invitation for the affair) are J.W. Gibson, Chris Anderson, the Tennessee Democratic Party, A C Wharton, the Shelby County Young Democrats, Brent Hooks, Hendrell Remus, and Vanecia Kimbrow.

Other co-sponsors will likely be announced subsequently.

Ellison was briefly profiled in a Flyer online article of November 13, which included the audio of a stirring address delivered by the Minnesota Congressman to a mixed Minnesota/Tennessee delegation at this year’s Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Go here for that article.

