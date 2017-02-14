Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Politics Beat Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Cohen Gets New Committee Assignment: Ethics

Democratic House Leader Pelosi makes the appointment.

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 9:38 AM

click to enlarge Rep. Steve Cohen
  • Rep. Steve Cohen

In a political season in which ethics issues may come to predominate, 9th District Congressman Steve Cohen has been named to the House Committee on Ethics. Here's the news release from Rep. Cohen's office:

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) today was appointed by House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and approved by the House Democratic Caucus to serve on the House Committee on Ethics. In 2008, then-Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi referred to Congressman Cohen as the “conscience of the freshman class.”

“The Ethics Committee is critical to maintaining the dignity of the People’s House,” Leader Pelosi said. “With his leadership, integrity, and courage, Congressman Steve Cohen will be a strong addition to the Ethics Committee. As a Member of the Judiciary Committee with many years of dedicated service representing Tennessee, Congressman Cohen knows the high standards hard-working Americans have for their elected officials. Congressman Cohen will be a strong advocate for ensuring every Member of Congress honors this sacred trust.”

“I am proud to be appointed by Leader Pelosi to serve on the House Ethics Committee,” said Congressman Cohen. “One of the most important reasons I came to Congress in 2007 was to fight against the culture of corruption in Washington. I strongly advocated for and voted for the strongest ethics and lobbying reforms since the Watergate era and for the creation of the nonpartisan, independent Office of Congressional Ethics that Republicans sought to dismantle earlier this year. Throughout my legislative career, I have been aware that elected officials must be, like Caesar’s wife, ‘above suspicion’ as the public trust is most sacred. During my time in the Tennessee State Senate, I was the only Senator to twice receive the Common Cause Bird Dog Award for ‘dedication to honesty and integrity in government.’ I welcome the opportunity to serve on the Ethics Committee during a time when the trust and integrity of our government is being tested.”

Email
Share

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Speaking of School Consolidation

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • The Man Who Saved Nathan Bedford Forrest

    The descendant of one of the general's cavalrymen offers an arresting true-life tale -- and a surprising take on the controversy.
    • by Aaron James
    • Jun 28, 2015

  • Former President Clinton Delivers Eulogy for D'Army Bailey

    Civil rights icon and renaissance man, founder of National Civil Rights Museum, is laid to rest at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.
    • by Jackson Baker
    • Jul 18, 2015

  • Is Forrest’s Exit Now a Consensus?

    Opponent Strickland agrees with Mayor Wharton about removing the effigy and remains of the once renowned general from his downtown place of honor; others are likely to follow suit.
    • by Jackson Baker
    • Jun 26, 2015

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation