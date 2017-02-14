Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Shelby Legislator Lovell Resigns

Allegedly engaged in “inappropriate touching [and] sexual contact with a woman last week....”

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge Mark Lovell
  • Mark Lovell
The latest casualty resulting from newly tightened ethical rules in the Tennessee General Assembly is state Rep. Mark Lovell (R-Eads), who had held his District 95 seat in the state House of Representatives for little more than a month.

According to online article by the Nashville Tennessean on Tuesday, Lovell has submitted a letter of resignation amid allegations that he had what the newspaper, quoting an unidentified Republican legislator as its source, termed “inappropriate touching [and] sexual contact with a woman last week ...”

Ironically, Lovell had resoundingly defeated former longtime House member Curry Todd (R-Collierville) in the GOP legislative primary last August, at least partly because of a variety of ethical transgressions charged against Todd, including most recently the vandalism of Lovell’s signs in the election campaign.

