Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Another Tale of Two Cities: How to Deal With Donald Trump

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 2:01 PM

click to enlarge JB
  • JB
Even as some Tennesseans continued to organize their resistance to Donald Trump — (top) like these Memphians at Caritas Center last Saturday, the group in the foreground writing postcards to the President with some salty and none too fond advice, the group in the background getting a forum on tactics and goals from an ACLU representative, others (bottom) , like this early-morning lineup of first comers outside Nashville's Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday morning, waited around in 25-degree weather to hear The Donald make his case iat a rally at 6:30 that evening. They, too, had mjessages to send.
click to enlarge img_0299.jpg
ening.
click to enlarge img_0323.jpg


The Flyer is on hand in Nashville to report on how things work out in the capital city for the President. Who knows? He may decide to leak another couple of 1040 cover filings. We'll let you know what happens. Stay tuned. We'll update.





















