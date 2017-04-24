Schedule for Local Democrats' Reorganization Efforts

Remember the Shelby County Democratic Party? it ceased to be, formally, when Tennessee party chair Mary Mancini and the state party's executive committee acted, in August 2016, to decertify it after what Mancini called "many years of dysfunction."But it's on the verge of being reformed. Here's a reminder, in the form of a communication from the state party, of how that process will operate, Note that the first "community forum" in a series of several will occur this coming weekend:Beginning on April 29, the Shelby County Democratic Party Reorganization Ad Hoc Committee will host a series of community forums to encourage feedback from Democrats throughout Memphis and the surrounding Shelby County suburbs as the body works to reinstate the area’s largest political body.Meeting Dates & Times:NorthSaturday, April 29, 12 p.m.Black Market Strategies5146 Stage Rd #102, Memphis, TN 38128Hosted by State Representative Antonio ParkinsonMidtown/DowntownWednesday, May 3, 6:0 0 p.m.Gallery At Madison Square1819 Madison Ave, 38104Hosted by Shelby County Young Democrats & College DemocratsEastTuesday, May 9, 6:00 p.m.Pickering Center7771 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN 38138Hosted by Germantown DemocratsSouth/WhitehavenMonday, May 15, 6:0 0 p.m.Abyssinian Baptist Church3890 Millbranch Rd, Memphis, TN 38116Hosted by Democratic Women Of Shelby CountyBackground:On August 19, 2016, local leaders of the Tennessee Democratic Party voted to temporarily halt Shelby County Democratic Party operations, recruit new leaders from within the community, and create a framework for winning elections in 2018 and beyond. With support from the TN Democratic Party, local leaders established a Reorganization Ad Hoc Committee – a diverse group of thirteen local Democrats who were unanimously appointed by local party representatives.Current Status:The ad hoc committee is headed by local attorney and former Shelby County executive committee memberand, an attorney whose party involvement dates back to the 1970s. The two will lead the creation of a framework for reorganization that:· considers past challenges and success,· is welcoming to local Democrats,· prioritizes efficiency and innovation to mobilize voters,· and ultimately helps strong Democrats win elections.Other committee members include(Community Meetings Chair),(PR Chair),(Secretary),, andTogether, committee members outlined a framework for developing the Shelby County Democratic Party’s new bylaws and orchestrating the 2017 Summer Convention, where new Shelby County Democratic Party leaders will be elected.Going Forward:The Democratic Party has a long-standing reputation of supporting the diverse interests of its constituents. As a result, the ad hoc committee is committed to open communication in various forms – via social media discussions, online surveys, and at several forums across the city.Members of the community are encouraged to register on shelbydem.org for important announcements, follow real-time updates at Facebook.com/ShelbyDem, and email any questions to info@shelbydem.org.