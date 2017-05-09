Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Politics Beat Blog

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Cohen Reacts to Comey Firing

Says "our democracy is in danger," calls for immediate creation of independent commission to investigate Trump-Russia connection.

Posted By on Tue, May 9, 2017 at 6:15 PM

Cohen’s Statement on the Firing of FBI Director James Comey   [WASHINGTON, D.C.] —
fired by President Trump, 5-9-17
  • fired by President Trump, 5-9-17


Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09), Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Con
click to enlarge cohen.jpg
stitution and Civil Justice, today released the following statement after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey:   “I have said to my colleagues and to the public for over four months that FBI Director James Comey would do the right thing in the Trump-Russia investigation. I also believed President Trump wouldn’t fire him unless he felt that Director Comey threatened his presidency. This is sadly reminiscent of the Saturday Night Massacre, when President Nixon fired Justice Department officials that threatened his presidency. Two days ago, I tweeted that I hoped Director Comey would be next year’s recipient of the Profiles in Courage Award because of the Trump-Russia investigation, but President Trump has effectively vetoed that award. I call on Speaker Paul Ryan to immediately appoint a bipartisan, non-classified, public, and transparent commission to investigate the Trump-Russia relationship. Our democracy is in danger.”   ###

