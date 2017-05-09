State Senate Teases Memphis (Literally) by Updating its De-Annexation bill

click to enlarge JB

Watson on the Senate floor Tuesday

It’s a fairly gentle nudge (certainly as compared to the somewhat brutal shove of a year ago), but the General Assembly has sent another prompt to Memphis on the matter of urban de-annexation.This was Senate Bill 641, which was dusted off on Tuesday by its original sponsor, state Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson) and taken on a quick run-through of two committees before landing on the Senate floor for renewed action (billed with mock theatricality as “long-awaited and much-anticipated” by its sponsor) as the legislature raced through final measures preparatory to adjournment.The latest version of the bill — the House counterpart of which, HB 943 by Watson’s fellow Hamilton Countian Mike Carter (R-Ooltewah), remains in committee limbo, making passage this year a moot point — bears a couple of amendments that would soften the blow for the state’s large municipalities.One is that, while a referendum on de-annexation can, as in the first version, be called via a petition signed by 20 percent of the eligible voters in an area annexed since 1998, the resulting referendum would now have to be submitted to the voters of the entire affected municipality.That’s a stiffer test.The other major change would take any municipality off the hook that should, by January 1, 2018, pass its own version of a de-annexation measure (in Memphis’ case, that would be the still-pending “right-sizing” measure, presented to the City Council by a local task force early this year and now being appraised in forums held around town).The amendment specifies only that the municipality’s alternative de-annexation ordinance must be enacted by the January 1, 2018, but sets no mandatory terminal date for the actual fulfilment of the de-annexation process. That means that the 2020 deadline for completion specified by the Memphis/Shelby County task force would be acceptable.During floor discussion, a question about the key amendment strengthening the prerogatives of municipalities revealed inadvertently that the source of the amending language came originally from Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris (R-Collierville), though state Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) was listed as the amendment sponsor.When state Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) queried Yager about the thrust of the amendment, Yager deferred to Norris for an answer.Effectively maintaining a certain measure of suspense, senators agreed by mutual consent to postpone voting on the bill until a final planned Senate session on Wednesday morning.