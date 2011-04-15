HIV/AIDS Photo Exhibit

Three decades ago, HIV/AIDS was a brand-new disease. No one really understood it. There were blatant misconceptions about how it could be spread. People were infected in massive numbers.

Thirty years later, many of those original HIV/AIDS victims have passed away, but hard lessons have been learned from their sacrifice. A new photography exhibit by Kimberly Vrudny — 30 Years, 30 Lives: Documenting a Pandemic — chronicling the lives of 30 people in South Africa, the United States, Mexico, and Thailand who have been touched by HIV/AIDS opens today.

The show runs from April 15th through July 31st at the Church Health Center, Methodist University Hospital, and St. John's United Methodist Church with an opening reception at Church Health Center Wellness scheduled for Thursday, May 12th at 4 p.m.

“AIDS has become a disease of the poor,” said Church Health Center executive director Dr. Scott Morris. “Telling the story of AIDS through art is a powerful witness to the suffering this virus causes and the hope people of faith can bring to those affected. The Church Health Center is proud to be involved in this exhibit.”