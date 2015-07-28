New LGBT Magazine Launches in Memphis This Fall

click to enlarge Ray Rico

In September, the first issue ofMagazine, a new publication for the LGBT community, will hit stands.will be published by Ray Rico Freelance, a Cooper-Young-based design agency. The magazine will be available in print and online and will feature news, arts, entertainment, community, lifestyle, and other trending topics.“The LGBT population in Memphis and regionally is being overlooked when it comes to news that is just for LGBT persons. There are many organizations that serve the needs of this audience, but nothing that is published regularly with aggregated content that is completely LGBT-centric,” said Rico, owner of Ray Rico Freelance. “We want to fill that void.”Memphis hasn't had an LGBT print publication in several years., a newspaper published by the Memphis Gay & Lesbian Community Center, ceased publication in 2009., a Memphis-based LGBT magazine, stopped publication about a decade ago.The first issue ofwill by titled "The Coming Out Issue." The publication will be free and available at area businesses, or readers can subscribe for a mailed copy for $1 per issue.“We want everyone to have access to this important publication, so we are offeringMagazine for free online and in print,” Rico said. “The printed version will be published every other month while the online version will be uploaded frequently with new and engaging content.”