Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Memphis Gaydar

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, July 28, 2015

New LGBT Magazine Launches in Memphis This Fall

Posted By on Tue, Jul 28, 2015 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge Ray Rico
  • Ray Rico
In September, the first issue of Focus Magazine, a new publication for the LGBT community, will hit stands.

Focus will be published by Ray Rico Freelance, a Cooper-Young-based design agency. The magazine will be available in print and online and will feature news, arts, entertainment, community, lifestyle, and other trending topics.

“The LGBT population in Memphis and regionally is being overlooked when it comes to news that is just for LGBT persons. There are many organizations that serve the needs of this audience, but nothing that is published regularly with aggregated content that is completely LGBT-centric,” said Rico, owner of Ray Rico Freelance. “We want to fill that void.”

Memphis hasn't had an LGBT print publication in several years. The Triangle Journal, a newspaper published by the Memphis Gay & Lesbian Community Center, ceased publication in 2009. Family & Friends, a Memphis-based LGBT magazine, stopped publication about a decade ago.

The first issue of Focus will by titled "The Coming Out Issue." The publication will be free and available at area businesses, or readers can subscribe for a mailed copy for $1 per issue.

“We want everyone to have access to this important publication, so we are offering Focus Magazine for free online and in print,” Rico said. “The printed version will be published every other month while the online version will be uploaded frequently with new and engaging content.” 

Tags: , ,

Email
Share

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

People who saved…

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation