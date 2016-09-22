Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, September 22, 2016

Hey You, Go To Memphis Pride Fest This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Sep 22, 2016 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge FRANK CHIN
  • Frank Chin
Thirteen years running, Mid-South Pride returns this weekend with an extended three-day celebration and a new name: Memphis Pride Festival. Sure, you could spend your weekend elsewhere, but why would you?

Festivities kick off at 7 p.m. Friday with a concert hosted by local queen Freak Nasty at Handy Park. Tori WhoDat, DJ Spaceage, and Seeing Red will perform.

Saturday's Pride Festival, with activities for kids, a VIP area, work from various artists, and free HIV testing, lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Pride Parade begins at 1 p.m. and a wave of marchers will take Beale Street's two-mile stretch. 

Cap your weekend with the Pride Brunch Crawl, which starts at 1 p.m. at Celtic Crossing and will move to other Cooper-Young restaurants.

Mid-South Pride Festival attracts more than 9,000 attendees each year. 2015's theme, "Love equals love,"
followed the Supreme Court's 5-to-4 ruling in June that made marriage equality law of the land. This year, despite Tennessee's attempted anti-transgender bathroom bill, Memphis Pride Festival continues to celebrate progress made in support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community. 

