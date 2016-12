click to enlarge OUTMemphis

This Sunday, December 11, OUTMemphis is hosting an open house for LGBTQ seniors from 11:00a.m. until 1:00p.m.OUTMemphis' senior committee is hoping to see some new faces, as the center continues its outreach work for all segments of the Midsouth's LGBTQ population.Coffee and light refreshments will be served. The event is free to all, and offers a chance for LGBTQ seniors to learn how they can get involved with the community center.