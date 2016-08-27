Weekend Roundup 77: Sweatfest II, Billy Bob Thornton, Cryptic Hymn

click to enlarge The Subtractions play Sweatfest II this afternoon.

Good afternoon and welcome to a condensed version of my Weekend Roundup. Here is everywhere you need to be this weekend.Heath and Company, 6:30 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.Sweatfest II, 12 p.m. at Shangri-La Records.Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, 8 p.m. at the Bartlett Center for performing arts, prices vary.Mighty Souls Brass Band, 8 p.m. at Loflin Yard.Toy Trucks and the Manateees, 9 p.m. at the Buccaneer, $5.The Dolly Llamas w/ Ego Slip, Shame Finger, Conspiracy Theory, 9 p.m. at Murphy's,$5.Indeed We Digress (album release), Banned Anthem, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $5.Jack Oblivian, 10:30 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.The Buccanites, 9 p.m. at the Buccaneer. $5.Cryptic Hymn, 9 p.m. at Murphy's, $5.Old Table, Sweet Baby Jesus, Puppy-O, & Allen Waymar, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.