Saturday, August 27, 2016

Weekend Roundup 77: Sweatfest II, Billy Bob Thornton, Cryptic Hymn

Posted By on Sat, Aug 27, 2016 at 12:08 PM

click to enlarge The Subtractions play Sweatfest II this afternoon.
Good afternoon and welcome to a condensed version of my Weekend Roundup. Here is everywhere you need to be this weekend. 

Saturday, August 27th.
Heath and Company, 6:30 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.

Sweatfest II, 12 p.m. at Shangri-La Records.
Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, 8 p.m. at the Bartlett Center for performing arts, prices vary.
Mighty Souls Brass Band, 8 p.m. at Loflin Yard.

Toy Trucks and the Manateees, 9 p.m. at the Buccaneer, $5.
The Dolly Llamas w/ Ego Slip, Shame Finger, Conspiracy Theory, 9 p.m. at Murphy's,$5.

Indeed We Digress (album release), Banned Anthem, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $5.

Jack Oblivian, 10:30 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.

Sunday, August 28th.
The Buccanites, 9 p.m. at the Buccaneer. $5. 

Cryptic Hymn, 9 p.m. at Murphy's, $5.
Old Table, Sweet Baby Jesus, Puppy-O, & Allen Waymar, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Sweatfest II @ Shangri-La

    • Sat., Aug. 27, 2 p.m. free

  • Staff Pick We Recommend User Submitted
    Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters @ Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center

    • Sat., Aug. 27, 8-10:30 p.m. $45.00

  • The Dolly Llamas w/ Ego Slip, Shame Finger, Conspiracy Theory @ Murphy's

    • Sat., Aug. 27

  • Cryptic Hymn @ Murphy's

    • Sun., Aug. 28

  • Old Table w/ Sweet Baby Jesus, Rickie and Aimee, & Allen Waymar @ Hi-Tone

    • Sun., Aug. 28, 9 p.m.

  • Heath N’ Company @ Lafayette's Music Room

    • Sat., Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m.
