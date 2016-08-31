The Levitt Shell Announces Fall Series

click to enlarge
-
Mavis Staples plays the Levitt Shell on Saturday, October 15th.
The 2016 Free Music Series at the Levitt Shell kicks back up this weekend with the Stone Soul Picnic on Saturday, September 3rd and a Rock For Love show on Sunday, September 4th. The series will feature 17 concerts in all, in addition to the Indie Memphis Film Series that will run through October.
Highlights include a performance by the North Mississippi Allstars on Friday, September 9th, the Levitt Shell's 80th anniversary party with Cedric Burnside on Tuesday, September 13th, and the "This is Memphis" festival showcasing Blue Tom Records related artists on Sunday, October 2nd. Check out the complete schedule below. With the exception of the Mavis Staples "Stars at the Shell" concert, all events are free.
Saturday, September 3rd- Stone Soul Picnic
Sunday, September 4th- Rock for Love
Thursday, September 8th- Indie Memphis Music Film Series screens Country Blues Festival
Friday, September 9th- North Mississippi Alllstars
Saturday, September 10th- Civil Twilight
Sunday, September 11th- Delta Rae
Tuesday, September 13th- Levitt Shell 80th Anniversary Party featuring Cedric Burnside & Sons of Mudboy
Thursday, September 15th- Indie Memphis Music Film Series screens Respect Yourself
Friday, September 16th- New Brass Breed Band
Saturday, September 17th- Rhodes College Jazz Band with George Coleman
Sunday, September 18th- Henry Gross
Thursday, September 22nd- Indie Memphis Music Film Series screens Once
Friday, September 23rd- Parker Millsap & Sara Jarosz
Saturday, September 24th- Snowglobe
Sunday, September 25th- New Ballet Ensemble
Thursday, September 29th- Indie Memphis Music Film Series screens The Wiz
Friday, September 30th- Opera Memphis
Saturday, October 1st- Motel Mirrors
Sunday, October 2nd- University of Memphis “This is Memphis” Festival
Thursday, October 13th- Indie Memphis Music Film Series screens Mavis! A Documentary Film
Saturday, October 15th- Stars at the Shell: Mavis Staples & St. Paul and the Broken Bones ($$$)
Thursday, October 20th- Indie Memphis Music Film Series screens The Blues Brothers
Friday, October 21st- The Blind Boys of Alabama
Saturday, October 22nd- Eleanor Tallie
Sunday, October 23rd- Balkan Beat Box