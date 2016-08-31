The Levitt Shell Announces Fall Series

click to enlarge Mavis Staples plays the Levitt Shell on Saturday, October 15th.

The 2016 Free Music Series at the Levitt Shell kicks back up this weekend with the Stone Soul Picnic on Saturday, September 3rd and a Rock For Love show on Sunday, September 4th. The series will feature 17 concerts in all, in addition to the Indie Memphis Film Series that will run through October.Highlights include a performance by the North Mississippi Allstars on Friday, September 9th, the Levitt Shell's 80th anniversary party with Cedric Burnside on Tuesday, September 13th, and the "This is Memphis" festival showcasing Blue Tom Records related artists on Sunday, October 2nd. Check out the complete schedule below. With the exception of the Mavis Staples "Stars at the Shell" concert, all events are free.Saturday, September 3rd- Stone Soul PicnicSunday, September 4th- Rock for LoveThursday, September 8th- Indie Memphis Music Film Series screensFriday, September 9th- North Mississippi AlllstarsSaturday, September 10th- Civil TwilightSunday, September 11th- Delta RaeTuesday, September 13th- Levitt Shell 80th Anniversary Party featuring Cedric Burnside & Sons of MudboyThursday, September 15th- Indie Memphis Music Film Series screensFriday, September 16th- New Brass Breed BandSaturday, September 17th- Rhodes College Jazz Band with George ColemanSunday, September 18th- Henry GrossThursday, September 22nd- Indie Memphis Music Film Series screensFriday, September 23rd- Parker Millsap & Sara JaroszSaturday, September 24th- SnowglobeSunday, September 25th- New Ballet EnsembleThursday, September 29th- Indie Memphis Music Film Series screensFriday, September 30th- Opera MemphisSaturday, October 1st- Motel MirrorsSunday, October 2nd- University of Memphis “This is Memphis” FestivalThursday, October 13th- Indie Memphis Music Film Series screensSaturday, October 15th- Stars at the Shell: Mavis Staples & St. Paul and the Broken Bones ($$$)Thursday, October 20th- Indie Memphis Music Film Series screensFriday, October 21st- The Blind Boys of AlabamaSaturday, October 22nd- Eleanor TallieSunday, October 23rd- Balkan Beat Box