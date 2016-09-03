Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, September 3, 2016

Weekend Roundup 78: Rock For Love, Baroness, Star and Micey

Posted By on Sat, Sep 3, 2016 at 9:36 AM

click to enlarge Baroness plays the New Daisy tonight.
  • Baroness plays the New Daisy tonight.
Welcome to another edition of my Weekend Roundup. There are a ton of shows worth your attention today, and plenty of them get going well before the Tigers kick off a new season at the Liberty Bowl tonight. Here is everywhere you to be to fulfill your musical destiny this weekend.  

Saturday, September 3rd.
Stone Soul Picnic, 2 p.m. at The Levitt Shell, free.

Crockett Hall,  Summer Avenue, HEELS,Papa Top's West Coast Turnaround, 2 p.m. at Loflin Yard.
Live Up Fest, 5 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.

Baroness, Pallbearer, 6 p.m. at the New Daisy, $22.50-$25.00.
Julien Baker, Dead Soldiers, Me & Leah, 7 p.m. at Otherlands Coffee, $10.
Chickasaw Mound, 10:30 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.

Memphis Funk and Horns, 10:30 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.
Sunday, September 4th.
Blind Mississippi Morris, 5 p.m. at B.B. King's Blues Club.
Star and Micey, Jack Oblivian and the Sheiks, Amy LaVere, 6 p.m. at the Levitt Shell, donations.
Mighty Souls Brass Band, 8 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.


Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Live Up Fest 2016 @ Hi-Tone

    • Sat., Sept. 3, 5 p.m.

  • Stone Soul Picnic @ Levitt Shell

    • Sat., Sept. 3

  • Dead Soldiers unplugged and Julien Baker @ Otherlands Coffee Bar

    • Sat., Sept. 3, 8 p.m.

  • Blind Mississippi Morris @ B.B. King's Blues Club

    • Sundays, 5 p.m.
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation