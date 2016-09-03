Weekend Roundup 78: Rock For Love, Baroness, Star and Micey
Baroness plays the New Daisy tonight.
Welcome to another edition of my Weekend Roundup. There are a ton of shows worth your attention today, and plenty of them get going well before the Tigers kick off a new season at the Liberty Bowl tonight. Here is everywhere you to be to fulfill your musical destiny this weekend.
Saturday, September 3rd.
Stone Soul Picnic, 2 p.m. at The Levitt Shell, free.
Crockett Hall, Summer Avenue, HEELS,Papa Top's West Coast Turnaround, 2 p.m. at Loflin Yard.
Live Up Fest, 5 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.
Baroness, Pallbearer, 6 p.m. at the New Daisy, $22.50-$25.00.
Julien Baker, Dead Soldiers, Me & Leah, 7 p.m. at Otherlands Coffee, $10.
Chickasaw Mound, 10:30 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.
Memphis Funk and Horns, 10:30 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room. Sunday, September 4th. Blind Mississippi Morris, 5 p.m. at B.B. King's Blues Club.
Star and Micey, Jack Oblivian and the Sheiks, Amy LaVere, 6 p.m. at the Levitt Shell, donations.
Mighty Souls Brass Band, 8 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.