The Love Light Orchestra at Lafayette's

Posted
By Chris Shaw
on Mon, Sep 5, 2016 at 11:01 AM
click to enlarge
Joe Restivo (guitarist) helped organize the Love Light Orchestra.
The Love Light Orchestra returns to Lafayette's Music Room this Tuesday Night for round two.
Consisting of John Nemeth on vocals, Joe Restivo on guitar, Tim Goodwin on bass, Earl Lowe on drums, Gerald Stephens on keys, and a five piece horn section that includes Marc Franklin, Scott Thompson, Art Edmaiston Jason Yasinksy, and Kirk Smothers, it's safe to say that this orchestra has crossed over into super group territory.
The show starts at 8 p.m. and is free to attend, but if Tuesday night rock shows aren't your thing, the fine folks at Beale Street Caravan will be streaming the whole event. Check out a John Nemeth track below.