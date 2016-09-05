Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, September 5, 2016

The Love Light Orchestra at Lafayette's

Posted By on Mon, Sep 5, 2016 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge Joe Restivo (guitarist) helped organize the Love Light Orchestra.
  • Joe Restivo (guitarist) helped organize the Love Light Orchestra.

The Love Light Orchestra returns to Lafayette's Music Room this Tuesday Night for round two.

Consisting of John Nemeth on vocals, Joe Restivo on guitar, Tim Goodwin on bass, Earl Lowe on drums, Gerald Stephens on keys, and a five piece horn section that includes Marc Franklin, Scott Thompson, Art Edmaiston Jason Yasinksy, and Kirk Smothers, it's safe to say that this orchestra has crossed over into super group territory. 

The show starts at 8 p.m. and is free to attend, but if Tuesday night rock shows aren't your thing, the fine folks at Beale Street Caravan will be streaming the whole event. Check out a John Nemeth track below. 

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Related Locations

Related Events

  • The Love Light Orchestra Featuring John Nemeth @ Lafayette's Music Room

    • Tue., Sept. 6, 8 p.m.
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation