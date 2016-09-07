Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Good Talk at the Hi-Tone

Posted By on Wed, Sep 7, 2016 at 12:01 PM

Good Talk.
  • Good Talk.
Austin, Texas indie rockers Good Talk hit the Hi-Tone tonight for a show with Ugly Girls, Small, and The Margins. Influenced by '90s legends DInosaur Jr. and Built to Spill, Good Talk self-released their debut album earlier this summer and are now taking their talents on the road.

Joining Good Talk are locals Small, Ugly Girls, and The Margins. Check out music from all the bands playing below, and get to the HI-Tone tonight with $7 in your hand. The show goes down in the small room. 


