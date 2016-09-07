Good Talk at the Hi-Tone

click to enlarge Good Talk.

<a href="http://goodtalkmusic.bandcamp.com/album/good-talk-2">Good Talk by Good Talk</a>

<a href="http://smallsound.bandcamp.com/album/summer-of-shakes">Summer of Shakes by small</a>

<a href="http://ugly-girls.bandcamp.com/album/couch-party">Couch Party by Ugly Girls</a>

<a href="http://themarginstn.bandcamp.com/album/debut-ep">debut EP by The Margins</a>

Austin, Texas indie rockers Good Talk hit the Hi-Tone tonight for a show with Ugly Girls, Small, and The Margins. Influenced by '90s legends DInosaur Jr. and Built to Spill, Good Talk self-released their debut album earlier this summer and are now taking their talents on the road.Joining Good Talk are locals Small, Ugly Girls, and The Margins. Check out music from all the bands playing below, and get to the HI-Tone tonight with $7 in your hand. The show goes down in the small room.