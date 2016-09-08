Memphis Music Hall of Fame Announces 2016 Inductees

click to enlarge Chris Shaw

Ori Naftaly of the band Southern Avenue inducting John Lee Hooker into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame

The Memphis Music Hall of Fame announced their new inductees to the 2016 class earlier today at Lafayette's Music Room. Six inductees were added to the Hall, bringing the total number of members to 60.The first inductee at the fifth year anniversary of the Memphis Music Hall of Fame was American opera legend Margueritte Piazza. Piazza's career included performances on Broadway and the New York City Opera, and she was also known for her philanthropy involving St Jude.Second in the induction ceremony was blues legend John Lee Hooker. The Hook was a blues superstar who's career stretched over half a century, and his songs "Crawling King Snake" and "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer" are some of the best blues songs ever written.Third in the induction ceremony was William Bell, the Stax singer and composer who is still at it, having recently finishedhis new album produced by John Leventhal.Saxophonist Charles Lloyd was the fourth inductee. Lloyd's 42nd album, 2015'sfeatures guest appearances from Willie Nelson and Nora Jones. As a teenager, Lloyd gigged around town with the likes of George Coleman, Howlin' Wolf and B.B. King.The Hi Rhythm Section got the fifth induction slot, and they also received the most applause following their induction announcement. Under the direction of Willie Mitchell, the Hi Rhythm section played with Al Green, Ann Peebles, Otis Clay and Syl Johnson.The final induction at Thursday's ceremony went to Sam "The Sham" Samudio, the Memphis legend behind the hit "Wooly Bully." Besides being behind one of the most legendary party songs of all time, Samudio and his band The Nightriders were the house band at the Memphis club The Diplomat before burning up the charts with their signature brand of Tex-Mex fried rock.