Weekend Roundup 79: North Mississippi Allstars, Diarrhea Planet, Delta Rae
Posted
By Chris Shaw
on Fri, Sep 9, 2016 at 1:43 PM
Diarrhea Planet play the Hi-Tone tonight.
Good afternoon and welcome to the 79th edition of the beautiful blog series known as the Weekend Roundup. From the Levitt Shell to The Buccaneer, here is everywhere to be this weekend.
Friday, September 9th.
North Mississippi Allstars, 7:30 p.m. at the Levitt Shell.
Diarrhea Planet, Pujol, China Gate, 8 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.
Gringos, Hellthrasher, 9 p.m. at the Buccaneer, $5.
901 Heavy Hitters, 10 p.m. at Lafayette's.
Manateees, 10:30 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7. Saturday, September 10th.
Civil Twilight, 7:30 p.m. at the Levitt Shell.
The Allah Lahs, Tops, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.
The Margins, Los Psychosis, Gail Elise Clifton 9 p.m. at the Buccaneer
Sunday, September 11th.
Delta Rae, 7 p.m. at the Levitt Shell.
Dana Sipos, 8 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.