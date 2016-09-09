Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, September 9, 2016

Weekend Roundup 79: North Mississippi Allstars, Diarrhea Planet, Delta Rae

Posted By on Fri, Sep 9, 2016 at 1:43 PM

Diarrhea Planet play the Hi-Tone tonight.
  • Diarrhea Planet play the Hi-Tone tonight.
Good afternoon and welcome to the 79th edition of the beautiful blog series known as the Weekend Roundup. From the Levitt Shell to The Buccaneer, here is everywhere to be this weekend. 

Friday, September 9th.
North Mississippi Allstars, 7:30 p.m. at the Levitt Shell.
Diarrhea Planet, Pujol, China Gate, 8 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.
Gringos, Hellthrasher, 9 p.m. at the Buccaneer, $5.

901 Heavy Hitters, 10 p.m. at Lafayette's.

Manateees, 10:30 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.
Saturday, September 10th.
Civil Twilight, 7:30 p.m. at the Levitt Shell.
The Allah Lahs, Tops, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.
The Margins, Los Psychosis, Gail Elise Clifton 9 p.m. at the Buccaneer

Sunday, September 11th.
Delta Rae, 7 p.m. at the Levitt Shell.
Dana Sipos, 8 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room. 

Amasa Hines, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $5.

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • Diarrhea Planet / Pujol / China Gate @ Hi-Tone

    • Fri., Sept. 9, 9 p.m.

  • Allah-Las w/ TOPS @ Hi-Tone

    • Sat., Sept. 10, 9 p.m.

  • Delta Rae @ Levitt Shell

    • Sun., Sept. 11, 7 p.m.

  • Dana Sipos @ Lafayette's Music Room

    • Sun., Sept. 11, 8 p.m.

  • Amasa Hines @ Hi-Tone

    • Sun., Sept. 11, 9 p.m.
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation