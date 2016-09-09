Weekend Roundup 79: North Mississippi Allstars, Diarrhea Planet, Delta Rae

Diarrhea Planet play the Hi-Tone tonight.

Good afternoon and welcome to the 79th edition of the beautiful blog series known as the Weekend Roundup. From the Levitt Shell to The Buccaneer, here is everywhere to be this weekend.North Mississippi Allstars, 7:30 p.m. at the Levitt Shell.Diarrhea Planet, Pujol, China Gate, 8 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.Gringos, Hellthrasher, 9 p.m. at the Buccaneer, $5.901 Heavy Hitters, 10 p.m. at Lafayette's.Manateees, 10:30 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.Civil Twilight, 7:30 p.m. at the Levitt Shell.The Allah Lahs, Tops, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.The Margins, Los Psychosis, Gail Elise Clifton 9 p.m. at the BuccaneerDelta Rae, 7 p.m. at the Levitt Shell.Dana Sipos, 8 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.Amasa Hines, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $5.