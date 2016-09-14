Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Leon Bridges at Minglewood Hall

Posted By on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 4:11 PM

Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges, one of the biggest breakout artists of last year, plays Minglewood Hall this Friday night. On the strength of his debut album Coming Home, Bridges instantly became one of the biggest voices in modern soul, but even after logging a ton of road miles since the album was released, this is the first time the singer will hit Memphis.


Leon Bridges has been heavily compared to soul greats like Otis Redding and Sam Cooke, but there's something distinctly modern about the music he makes. He's made guest appearances on Macklemore songs and performed on Saturday Night Live, but at only 27 years old, it's easy to imagine that his best work is still ahead of him. Check out some of the best of Leon Bridges below, and then make plans to be at Minglewood Hall on Friday, September 16th at 8 p.m. The show is all ages, and will set you back $33.50.

