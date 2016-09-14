Leon Bridges at Minglewood Hall

click to enlarge

Leon Bridges, one of the biggest breakout artists of last year, plays Minglewood Hall this Friday night. On the strength of his debut album, Bridges instantly became one of the biggest voices in modern soul, but even after logging a ton of road miles since the album was released, this is the first time the singer will hit Memphis.Leon Bridges has been heavily compared to soul greats like Otis Redding and Sam Cooke, but there's something distinctly modern about the music he makes. He's made guest appearances on Macklemore songs and performed on, but at only 27 years old, it's easy to imagine that his best work is still ahead of him. Check out some of the best of Leon Bridges below, and then make plans to be at Minglewood Hall on Friday, September 16th at 8 p.m. The show is all ages, and will set you back $33.50.