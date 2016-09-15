Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, September 15, 2016

R. Kelly at FedEx Forum

click to enlarge rkelly-large-1280x500.gif

R. Kelly returns to Memphis this Saturday night for a concert at the FedEx Forum. Performing in Memphis on the "Buffet Tour," the multi-platinum selling "King of RnB" will be accompanied by a live band, dancers, and a full production team as he performs all of the hits from his catalog.

With a career that spans over 25 years, R. Kelly has been at the forefront of rap and RnB for decades, and has sold over 40 million albums in addition to writing hits for the likes of Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, and Justin Beiber. 

Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, or at the FedExForum Box Office by phone at (800) 745-3000, or by clicking here. Check out some R. Kelly classics below. 



  • R. Kelly @ FedExForum

    • Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m.
