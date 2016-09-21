Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Champagne Porch Jam at The Buccaneer

Chickasaw Mound play the Champagne Porch Jam at the Buccaneer this Saturday night.
  • Chickasaw Mound play the Champagne Porch Jam at the Buccaneer this Saturday night.
Local singer Clay Otis will celebrate ten years of gigging with a Champagne Porch Jam this weekend at the Buccaneer. On Sunday, September 25th Clay Otis, Chickasaw Mound, James and the Ultrasounds, The Sheiks, Winchester and the Ammunition, Kelley Anderson, and Richard James and the Special riders will perform on the Buccaneer patio.
The show starts at 5 p.m. and there will be champagne specials and a food truck on site. Check out music from some of the bands playing, and get your fancy clothes ready for Sunday, just dont end up like the woman in the video below.  

  • Champagne Porch Jam @ The Buccaneer

    • Sun., Sept. 25, 9 p.m. $5
