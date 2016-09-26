"Torn Down by Thursday" at Crosstown Arts

click to enlarge Courtesy of Goner Records

Crosstown Arts prepares for "Torn Down by Thursday"

This week marks the return of Gonerfest, and the record label / store front kicks the festivities off early with an art show featuring local show handbills. Held at Crosstown Arts, "Torn Down by Thursday" will feature select flyers and posters from the Memphis Underground from the 1970s through the present day.Contributing to "Torn Down by Thursday" are local music fixtures Jim Cole, Frank Bruno, Andria Lisle, Robert Gordon, Marcia Faulhaber, JB Horrell, Ron Hall, Sherman Willmott. Cole Wheeler, Eric Friedl, and Brent Shrewsbury.The Opening reception for "Torn Down by Thursday" is Wednesday, September 28 at Crosstown Arts at 6 p.m., and the exhibit runs through Sunday, October 2nd- the duration of Gonerfest 13. Check out music from Gonerfest alumni Total Control below.