Friday, September 30, 2016

Weekend Roundup 81: Gonerfest 13, The Cult, Slayer

Posted By on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 9:04 AM

click to enlarge Archie and the Bunkers play Gonerfest 13.
  • Archie and the Bunkers play Gonerfest 13.
Good morning and welcome to another edition of the hottest show listing in town, the almighty Weekend Roundup. There are a bunch of reasons to leave the house this weekend, especially if you like loud guitars, wild vocalists and heavy rhythm sections- you know, that thing some people call ROCK AND ROLL. Here we go.

Friday, September 30th:
Gonerfest 13 at Memphis Made: LSDOGs, Kool 100s, Trampoline Team, Pity, $5 beer bust.

The Cult, 7 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, $30-$230.
Southern Avenue, 7 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.

Slayer, Anthrax, Death Angel, 8 p.m. at the Horseshoe Casino, prices vary.
Gonerfest 13 at the Hi-Tone: Black Lips, Blind Shake, Buck Biloxi, Power, Aquarian Blood, Opposite Sex, MC Greg Lowery, DJs Hoppe & Useless Eater, 8 p,m., prices vary. 

Cedric Burnside, 11 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.

Saturday, October 1st.
Gonerfest 13 at Murphys: Casual Burn, Bloodbags, Archie & The Bunkers, Zerodent, Bloody Show, Fire Retarded, Iron Head, Oh Boland, The World, Spray Paint, 1 p.m., $5.
Leo Bud Welch, 5 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.

Motel Mirrors, 7 p.m. at the Levitt Shell. 
Gonerfest 13 at the Hi-Tone: Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds, Midnite Snaxxx, Control Freaks, Bloodshot Bill, Sick Thoughts, Couteau Latex, MC Tom Scharpling, DJ Tom Lax, 8 p.m., prices vary.
Sunday, October 2nd.
Gonerfest 13 at the Cooper Young Gazebo: Reverend John Wilkins, 3:30 p.m.

University of Memphis "This is Memphis" Festival, 7 p.m. at the Levitt Shell.

Strange Wave Connection, 8 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.

