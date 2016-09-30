Weekend Roundup 81: Gonerfest 13, The Cult, Slayer

click to enlarge Archie and the Bunkers play Gonerfest 13.

Good morning and welcome to another edition of the hottest show listing in town, the almighty Weekend Roundup. There are a bunch of reasons to leave the house this weekend, especially if you like loud guitars, wild vocalists and heavy rhythm sections- you know, that thing some people call ROCK AND ROLL. Here we go.Gonerfest 13 at Memphis Made: LSDOGs, Kool 100s, Trampoline Team, Pity, $5 beer bust.The Cult, 7 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, $30-$230.Southern Avenue, 7 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.Slayer, Anthrax, Death Angel, 8 p.m. at the Horseshoe Casino, prices vary.Gonerfest 13 at the Hi-Tone: Black Lips, Blind Shake, Buck Biloxi, Power, Aquarian Blood, Opposite Sex, MC Greg Lowery, DJs Hoppe & Useless Eater, 8 p,m., prices vary.Cedric Burnside, 11 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.Gonerfest 13 at Murphys: Casual Burn, Bloodbags, Archie & The Bunkers, Zerodent, Bloody Show, Fire Retarded, Iron Head, Oh Boland, The World, Spray Paint, 1 p.m., $5.Leo Bud Welch, 5 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.Motel Mirrors, 7 p.m. at the Levitt Shell.Gonerfest 13 at the Hi-Tone: Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds, Midnite Snaxxx, Control Freaks, Bloodshot Bill, Sick Thoughts, Couteau Latex, MC Tom Scharpling, DJ Tom Lax, 8 p.m., prices vary.Gonerfest 13 at the Cooper Young Gazebo: Reverend John Wilkins, 3:30 p.m.University of Memphis "This is Memphis" Festival, 7 p.m. at the Levitt Shell.Strange Wave Connection, 8 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.