By Chris Shaw
on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 11:15 AM
Bob Margolin plays the Road to the Biscuit Festival tonight on Beale Street.
Beale Street's Road to the Biscuit Festival kicks off today, featuring one-of-a-kind collaborations from blues acts along the street. Some of the artist pairings include Bob Margolin with Little Boy Blue, Kenny Brown with Barbara Blue, Lonnie Shields with Mercury Blvd, and Blind Mississippi Morris alongside Ghost Town Blues Band. In all, the festival will feature 14 stages of free music.
The Road to the Biscuit Blues Festival's lineup also features local favorites Will Tucker, Chris Gales, Eric Hughes and Southern Avenue, who recently signed to Stax Records. The festival's aim is to reestablish a Memphis blues music tradition in partnership with the King Biscuit Blues Festival taking place in Helena, Arkansas that runs from October 6th through the 9th. Beale Street Caravan will also be recording festival performances for a later broadcast.
Also happening today: The Blues Hall of Fame will debut the exhibit Black, White and Blues: Photographs by Marc Norberg.
For a complete list of acts performing at the Road to the Biscuit Festival, and for more information (including a complete schedule), click here. All shows are free and open to the public.