Big Star Book Launch at the Brooks

Posted
By Chris Shaw
on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 1:52 PM
click to enlarge
Tomorrow night (Thursday, October 20th), Big Star drummer Jody Stephens will be at the Brooks Museum to celebrate the launch of the Big Star's new book Isolated in the Light. Also on hand will be photographers Michael O’Brien, Maude Schuyler Clay and David Bell.
click to enlarge
The limited edition photography book features over 200 photographs that track the career of Big Star, and includes photographs from William Eggleston, Michael O’Brien, Maude Schuyler Clay, Carole Manning, David Bell, Stephanie Chernikowski, David Godlis, in addition to historic images from the vaults of Ardent Records.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m, at the Brooks Museum, and a book signing will take place. If you can't make the launch party but are interested in the book, grab a copy here.