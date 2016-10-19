Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

The Cure's Lol Tolhurst Will Bring His Book Tour to Memphis

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge SCOTT WITTER
  • Scott Witter
Lol Tolhurst, drummer, keyboardist, and founding member of The Cure, will stop at The Booksellers at Laurelwood on December 11 to discuss his new memoir, Cured: The Tale Of Two Imaginary Boys.

Released last week, Cured details his friendship, fallout, and reconnection with frontman Robert Smith. Tolhurst explains how, after a long fought battle with alcoholism that pushed him out of the band, he achieved sobriety and found peace in his life. Fellow founding member Pearl Thompson created artwork for two versions of the book. 
Tolhurst will speak, answer questions from fans, and sign copies of his memoir. Tickets are $50.




