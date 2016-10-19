The Cure's Lol Tolhurst Will Bring His Book Tour to Memphis

click to enlarge
Lol Tolhurst, drummer, keyboardist, and founding member of The Cure, will stop at The Booksellers at Laurelwood on December 11 to discuss his new memoir, Cured: The Tale Of Two Imaginary Boys
Released last week, Cured
details his friendship, fallout, and reconnection with frontman Robert Smith. Tolhurst explains how, after a long fought battle with alcoholism that pushed him out of the band, he achieved sobriety and found peace in his life. Fellow founding member Pearl Thompson created artwork for two versions of the book.
Tolhurst will speak, answer questions from fans, and sign copies of his memoir. Tickets are $50
