Friday, October 21, 2016

Weekend Roundup 84: Bonnie Raitt, African Jazz Ensemble, Allison Crutchfield

Posted By on Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 1:10 PM

Bonnie Raitt plays the Orpheum theater tonight.
Good afternoon and welcome to the 84th edition of my Weekend Roundup. This Friday is STACKED with shows worth your time, from the antics of Ross Johnson at the Buccaneer to Bonnie Raitt at the Orpheum to Blues Traveler at Snowden Grove. Saturday and Sunday are a little less packed, but there are still shows definitely worth checking out.

Friday, October 21st.
Ross Johnson & Enemies, 6 p.m. at the Buccaneer, $5.
Blues Traveler, Blind Melon, G Love & Special Sauce, Soul Hat, 6 p.m. at Snowden Grove, prices vary.
Citizen, Nicole Dollanganger, Free At Last, Pillow Talk, 6 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.

Mac Miler, 7 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, prices vary.
Bonnie Rait, 8 p.m. at the Orpheum, prices vary.

Martina McBride, 8 p.m. at Gold Strike Casino, prices vary.
Winchester and the Ammunition, 10 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.

Tyler Keith and the Apostles and Toy Trucks, 10 p.m. at the Buccaneer

Saturday, October 22nd.
Tech N9Ne, Marco Pave, Preauxx, 7 p.m. at the New Daisy, $25-30.
Faux Killas, Heavy Pull, Far Out Arrows, 9 p.m. at Murphy's.

Bauuer, 10 p.m. at the New Daisy, $10-$25.
Sunday, October 23rd.
African Jazz Ensemble, 3 p.m. at the Harbor Town Amphitheater 

Iron Gag, Vincas, Heavy Pull, Lesser Men, 9 p.m. at Rock House Live Midtown, $5.

Allison Crutchfield, 9 p.m. at Murphy's, $7.

