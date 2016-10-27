Jack Oblivian Live at Wiseacre Brewery

click to enlarge

Jack Oblivian plays Wiseacre Brewery tonight as part of the brewery's free music series. Music starts at 7 p.m., and the show is free to attend. The series also features appearances by John Paul Keith and the Chinese Connection Dub Embassy, but no word yet if CCDE's new hardcore band will join the bill.Get to Wiseacre Brewery (2783 Broad) by 7 p.m. and let the Lone Ranger of Love and The Sheiks take you into your Halloween Weekend.