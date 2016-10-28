Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, October 28, 2016

Weekend Roundup 85: Halloween Edition

Al Kapone plays the New Daisy Tonight
GOOooood Afterrnooooon and welcome to the 85th edition of my Weekend Roundup (read that first part in your best Dracula voice). There are PLENTY of spooky shows worth your attention this weekend, no matter what kind of freak you want to be. Let's get it on.

Friday, October 28th.
Melissa Etheridge, 8 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, prices vary.
Bruise, Meth Mouth, Seraph/The Light, 8 p.m. at Rock House Live, $5.

Morris Day and The Time with Shelia E, 8 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, prices vary.
Hallowed Be Thy Rave featuring Kingpin Skinny Pimp, Lord T and Eloise, Al Kapone, 8 p.m. at the New Daisy, $20.
Intimacy, A55-Condcuta, Future DZ, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $5.

Marcella Simien, 10:30 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.

Saturday, October 29th.
Jim Dickinson Dixie Fried Reissue Party w/ Cody Dickinson & more, 4 p.m. at Shangri-La, free.
 Taylor Hicks, 7:30 p.m. at the Center For Southern Folklore, $5.

Mayhem, Z Dougie, TBM, 10 p.m. at the New Daisy, $10.

Space Face, China Gate, 9 p.m. at the Young Avenue Deli, $6.
Glorious Abhor, Tape Deck, To Serve Man, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $5.

Southern Avenue, 10 p.m. at the Blue Monkey, $5.

Nots, Brain Bags, 10 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.
Sunday, October 30th.
Gringos, 4 p.m. at the Buccaneer, $5.

Front Country, 8 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.

Heavy Pull Halloween Bash with Ugly Girls, Stone Rangers, and Crockett Hall, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.

