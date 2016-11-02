Future Says He Will '1000% Not Be' at 'Fake' Southaven Show

click to enlarge
Fake show alert, so says Future. The Atlanta based rap artist tweeted yesterday that he won't be headlining the Trap Royalty Tour slated for Friday, November 18 at the Landers Center.
The show, which also features Gucci Mane and Memphis based rapper Young Dolph, has not been updated
on the Landers Center site. Tickets, ranging from $112 to $51, are still being sold
with Future billed as the headliner. Gucci Mane and Young Dolph are still scheduled to play, and neither artist has publicly said they won't be performing. There's no information on whether tickets will be refunded or if Future will be replaced by another artist.
A request for comment to Todd Mastry, the Landers Center executive director, was not immediately answered. An additional request was sent to Ticketmaster.
This story will be updated as more details become available.