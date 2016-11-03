Bully Live at the Hi-Tone

click to enlarge Bully plays the Hi-Tone tonight.

There must be something in the water at Middle Tennessee State University. Sharon Van Etten attended classes in Murfreesboro, as did Julien Baker and Bully's Alicia Bognanno, who earned a degree in audio recording before getting an internship at Steve Albini's Electrical Audio studios in Chicago.After playing in Nasvhille's King Arthur, Bognanno formed Bully and released a demo tape before gaining the attention of Columbia Records label Startime International. Check out music from Bully below, and get to the Hi-Tone by 8 p.m. tonight with $10 in your hand. Greys from Toronto open.