Weekend Roundup 86: Dokken, Mark Edgar Stuart, Thee Oh Sees

click to enlarge Mark Edgar Stuart plays Memphis made Brewing this Saturday.

Good evening and welcome to the 86th edition of my Weekend Roundup. There aren't a TON of things to do this weekend, but there are still gigs worth your time, including the closing of the River Series at the Harbor Town Amphitheater and the Malted festival at Memphis Made Brewing. Both of those shows go down on Saturday. The Switchblade Kid also plays a rare live show at the Buccaneer this Sunday afternoon.Dokken, 7 p.m. at the New Daisy Theater, $25.Shitstorm, Dracla, DJ Neutra Flex, 9 p.m. at Murphy's, $5.Brennan Villines, 10 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.Elysian Feel with Agori Tribe, 10 p.m. at the Hi-Ton e, $5.The Sheiks, 10:30 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.Malted festival featuring Big Barton, Pezz, and Mark Edgar Stuart, 1 p.m. at Memphis Made Brewing.Jack Oblivian, John Wesley Coleman, 3 p.m. at the Harbor Town Amphitheater, $5.The Mayberry Ruckus, 8 p.m. at the Young Avenue Deli, $10.mewithoutYou, Yoni Wolf (of WHY?), and Needle Points, 8 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, $16The MD's, 10 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.Switchblade Kid, 3 p.m. at the Buccaneer, $5.Ghost Town Blues Band, 8:30 p.m. at Huey's Midtown.The Cleverlies, 8 p.m. at Lafayette's Music Room.Thee Oh Sees, Ex-Cult, Nots, Amplified Heat, 8 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $15.