Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Fresh Flesh at the P&H

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016

JAMIE HARMON
  • Jamie Harmon
Tomorrow night Fresh Flesh will play their first show in four months at the P&H Cafe. The project of Alicja Trout (River City Tanlines, Mouserocket, Lost Sounds), and Luke Stubblefied ($7 Sox), Fresh Flesh combines elements of pop-punk, metal, and garage rock to cultivate a sound that touches on both members past bands while still sounding like a completely different project.Trout handles vocal duties, and this might be her most aggressive band since the Lost Sounds.


Joining Fresh Flesh is American Dischord, a Kansas City punk band currently on tour. American Dischord (or AMDX for short) worship at the alter of early to mid-90's pop punk, and fans of early NOFX, later Bad Religion, or even The Offspring should find AMDX appealing. Local's Hormonal Imbalance open the show.

Wednesday night starts a good stint of rock and roll shows in the area, as Yeasayer is playing Minglewood Hall on Wednesday, and CFM plays the Hi-Tone Friday night with Aquarian Blood. Look for a Yeasayer preview from Andrew Earles tomorrow.



