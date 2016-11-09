Yeasayer Tonight at Minglewood Hall

click to enlarge Yeasayer.

Brooklyn’s Yeasayer has released four full-length albums, two EPs and two live albums since debuting with 2007’sDepending on one’s preferred source of biographical information, Yeasayer formed in 2005 or 2006. Within a year or so the band (static core trio of co-founders Chris Keating, Ira Wolf Tuton and Anand Wilder) were among the many beneficiaries of the blogosphere’s omnipotent kingmaking era when large fan-bases materialized out of thin air, as did prominent placement on the national/worldwide mainstream indie landscape of the day.If this larger phenomenon seems so far back on the cultural timeline it might as well have occurred on a different planet, keep in mind that the particular decade (or just under a decade in this case) that has passed since Yeasayer’s emergence is one that frames an especially tenuous and fluid musical climate.Similarly, the four years between 2012’sand this April’scould also mean curtains for many bands, so not only are Yeasayer survivors, but they also possess a respectable skill at continuing to pull something ambitious and unique out of their original sonic patchwork of world-beat, dance-friendly prog-pop.Their formula also features complex takes on electronica and synth-pop, and myriad other elements that together should not work at all, much less result in such an accessible and relatively successful end product with each album. Get to Minglewood Hall tonight by 8 p.m. to check out Yeasayer and opener Lydia Ainsworth. The show is $20.00.