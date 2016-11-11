Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, November 11, 2016

Weekend Roundup 87: Dwight Yoakam, Memphis Music Trivia, Crash Into June

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge Crash Into June play the Hi-Tone this Saturday night.
Good afternoon and welcome to the 87th edition my Weekend Roundup. Forget about how tumultuous this week was (or at least attempt to), get out of the house, and get down to some of the great gigs happening this weekend.

From the Crash into June anniversary show at the Hi-Tone to Carrie Underwood at FedEx-Forum, there are plenty of reasons to support live music in Memphis.

Friday, November 11th.
Dwight Yoakam, 8 p.m. a the Horseshoe Casino & Hotel, prices vary.
Eli Young Band, 8 p.m. at Minglewood Hall,  $22.
Copeland with Rae Cassidy, 9 p.m.at the Hi-Tone, $10.
Andrew Cabigao: Album Release, Birthday Bash, Veteran's Day Fundraiser, 9 p.m. at Newby's, $5.

CFM, Aquarian Blood, Faux Killas, 10 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10
Saturday, November 12th.
Memphis Music Trivia, 4 p.m. at Memphis Made Brewery, free.

Hauteur, Hyperion, Defy The Architect, 9 p.m. at Murphy's, $5.

Crash Into June, 9 p.m. at the Hi-Tone, $10.
Name and The Nouns, Gary Lazer Eyes, 9 p.m. at the P&H Cafe, $5.

Sunday, November 13th.
Carrie Underwood, 7 p.m. at FedEx Forum, prices vary.
 Ghost Town Blues Band, 7 p.m. at the Rum Boogie Cafe, $10.

Amy Lavere and Will Sexton, 8 p.m. at Murphy's, $5.
 Detective Bureau, 10 p.m. at Bar DKDC, $7.

