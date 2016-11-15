Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Sharp Balloons Reunion at Bar DKDC

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 11:09 AM

Sharp Balloons live at Goner Records.
  • Sharp Balloons live at Goner Records.

This Saturday night one of the most interesting punk bands to come out of the Goner records scene will reunite for a show at Bar DKDC. Formed after Sector Zero bit the dust, Sharp Balloons featured Joe Simpson (True Sons of Thunder, Rat Traps) Zac Ives (Final Solutions, Son of Vom) and first time bassist Heather Simpson.
The band had an unwritten rule that if a member wrote a song they had to sing it, making for songs that were as unpredictable as they were catchy. Sharp Balloons frequently played the local punk haunts of the last five years, including the final days of the Poplar Lounge, in addition to familiar places like the Buccaneer, the old Hi-Tone, and Murphy's.
While the gig on Saturday appears to be more of a reunion show than a full fledged re-appearance, Saturday night should serve as an interesting window into the Memphis punk scene of the past. Check out a live video of Sharp Balloons covering the Toy Love song "Pull Down the Shades" in Jackson, Mississippi below, and get to Bar DKDC by 10:30 p.m. this Saturday night. As always, the cover is $7.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Sharp Balloons @ Bar DKDC

    • Sat., Nov. 19
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation