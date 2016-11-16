Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Bruno Mars Announces Show at FedEx Forum

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Bruno Mars' world tour stops in Memphis on September 17th.
Grammy award winner Bruno Mars has announced a show at Fed Ex Forum. The show will take place on Saturday, September 17th, and will be the first Memphis gig for Bruno Mars since 2014.

Bruno Mars has a new album out on Friday, but Memphian's will remember when Mars cut "Uptown Funk" at Royal Studios with Mark Ronson, bringing Memphis it's first number one record in over 40 years.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Monday through Ticketmaster. Check out the video for "Uptown Funk" below.

