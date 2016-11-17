Thursday, November 17, 2016
Beale Street Music Fest Passes Available Friday
Posted
By Chris Shaw
on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 10:11 AM
click to enlarge
-
Sam Leathers
-
Neil Young at Beale Street Music Fest 2016.
Discounted three day passes to Beale Street Music Fest will go on sale this Friday, November 18th. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow and are available through Ticket fly
The lineup for Beale Street Music Fest will be announced in February of 2017, but the BSMF Facebook page
usually gives a good indication of who might be playing.
The first run of discounted tickets are $95, and the second discounted ticket offer will have three day passes for $105. Check out a video of Neil Young playing Beale Street Music Fest 2016 below.
