Garth Brooks Announces Show at FedEx Forum

Posted
By Chris Shaw
on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 1:50 PM
Garth Brooks.
Garth Brooks will return to Memphis for the first time in 19 years when he plays the FedEx Forum this February with Trisha Yearwood. The country music superstar's world tour will stop in Memphis on Saturday, February 4th, and tickets to the event go on sale on Friday, December 2nd at 10 a.m..
Tickets are available through ticketmaster and the FedEx Forum website, but it is important to note that NO tickets will be on sale at the FedEx Forum box office the day the tickets are available.
Tickets are estimated to be around $75.00, check out videos from Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood below.