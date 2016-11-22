Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Standing Rock Benefit at Midtown Crossing

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 2:26 PM

Grace Askew
  • Grace Askew
This Saturday night local musicians will donate all proceeds from a show to the friends and members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe fighting against Energy Transfer’s Dakota Access Pipeline.

Grace Askew, Ben Abney, Barbara Jenice, and Keedran "TNT" Franklin are all set to perform at Midtown Crossing Bar and Grill, with doors opening at 8 p.m. and a $10 (or larger) donation required for entry.  All money raised and 10% of restaurant sales will be donated to the effort.
click to enlarge nov26fundraiser_poster.jpg
”It’s about time Memphis had an event to stand for Standing Rock,” says Askew.” I am so honored to unite for our brothers and sisters protecting our water of life.”

Check out music from Grace Askew below.


