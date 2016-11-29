Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Juicy J Announces Minglewood Hall Show

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016

Juicy J returns to Memphis on February, 20th 2017.
  • Juicy J returns to Memphis on February, 20th 2017.

Memphis rap legend Juicy J is bringing his "Rubba Band Business" tour to Minglewood Hall next February. Joining the founding member of Three Six Mafia will be Ottawa rapper Belly. Tickets are currently on sale for the February 20th gig, and can be purchased at the Minglewood box office, or by clicking here.

click to enlarge juicy.jpg

The show is all ages- making for one of the first times in recent memory that children of all sizes can enjoy the national treasure known as Juicy J. Check out music from the Memphis icon below.

